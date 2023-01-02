Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $759.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,646,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,574,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273539 USD and is down -15.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $80.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
