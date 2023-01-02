Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $351.55 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.