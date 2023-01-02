Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Loop Industries Price Performance

Loop Industries stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Loop Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

