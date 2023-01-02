Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

