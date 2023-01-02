Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $242.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

