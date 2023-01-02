Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.05% of Ecolab worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $145.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

