Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $160,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 109,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.88 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

