Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 358,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 82,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.95 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

