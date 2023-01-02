Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 466 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $41,437,542. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $161.38 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.