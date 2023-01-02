Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUGDF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUGDF stock traded up 0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 9.81. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of 6.07 and a 12-month high of 10.82.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.