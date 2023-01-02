Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,891,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 22,612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 18,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.