LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 20,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 86,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

