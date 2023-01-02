Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $1.00

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $180,329.97 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

