Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Trading Up 6.7 %

MAHMF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

