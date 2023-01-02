Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $12.55 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $12.55 or 0.00075107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $55,184.41 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

