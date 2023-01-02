Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,450,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 32,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

MFC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 219.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.