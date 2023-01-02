Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,655 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Vontier worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 248,700.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

VNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.33. 140,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

