Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $25.80 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,584 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of BCE worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,247,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 12.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 20.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 245,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.