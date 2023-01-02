Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $25.80 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,584 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of BCE worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,247,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 12.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 20.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 245,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

