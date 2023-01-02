Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $29.37 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 698,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580,527 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $82,681,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

NEM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

