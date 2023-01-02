Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,495 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 653,593 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. 347,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,199. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

