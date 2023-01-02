Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 126,738 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,738 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,097,000 after buying an additional 313,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.87 on Monday, hitting $334.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,498. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $473.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

