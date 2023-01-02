Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 182,374 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182,374 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.84. 66,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

