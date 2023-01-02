Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 672,987 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672,987 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.77% of Teradata worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

