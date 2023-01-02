Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,039 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $61,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Markel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $8.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,317.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,792. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,266.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.