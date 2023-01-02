MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
MBIA Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:MBI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $705.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25. MBIA has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
