MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MBI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $705.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25. MBIA has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

