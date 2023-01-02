MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.