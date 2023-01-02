Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,937,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 2,625,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.0 days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Melco International Development stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

