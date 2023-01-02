Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,937,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 2,625,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.0 days.
Melco International Development Stock Performance
Melco International Development stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
