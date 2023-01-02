MELD Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MELD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and $1.62 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,590,113 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01626977 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,771,389.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

