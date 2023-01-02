MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

MEKA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,381. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEKA. UBS Group AG raised its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

