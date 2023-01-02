Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 195,744 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,744 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,774,000 after acquiring an additional 421,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 274,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.