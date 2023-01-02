Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IBB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. 173,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $154.88.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.