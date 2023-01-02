Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

