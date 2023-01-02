Meritage Portfolio Management Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,097,000 after buying an additional 313,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.94. 55,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $473.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.