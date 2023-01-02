Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.33 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

