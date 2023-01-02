Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 751,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,457. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

