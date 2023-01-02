Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,400 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.96. 28,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

