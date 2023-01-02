Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 278 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.58. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

