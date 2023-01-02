Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $7.84 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.78. 40,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

