Metahero Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $491,443.61 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.01490659 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008806 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017819 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034473 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.01735288 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

