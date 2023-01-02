Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.93 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00011725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $32.93 million and $445,871.64 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,616,320 coins and its circulating supply is 16,798,485 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,616,320 with 16,798,485 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.88073594 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $414,903.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.