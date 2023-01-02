MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $71.58 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $16.25 or 0.00097926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.94370236 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,153,637.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

