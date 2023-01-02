MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

CIF remained flat at $1.71 on Monday. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,722. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 317,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

