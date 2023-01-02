MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
CIF remained flat at $1.71 on Monday. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,722. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
