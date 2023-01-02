Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 619,789 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 601,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,323,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

