Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microsoft Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 100.4% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $239.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

