Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

MRTX opened at $45.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $151.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,551. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

