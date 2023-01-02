Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $0.13

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

