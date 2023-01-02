Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.