Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products.

