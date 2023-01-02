MOBOX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, MOBOX has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $63.33 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00464687 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.02251230 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.41 or 0.29735212 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,932,266 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.