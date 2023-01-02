Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Head to Head Analysis

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -73.94% -56.85% Molecular Templates -231.40% -226.71% -52.83%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.99 million ($0.33) -4.94 Molecular Templates $38.70 million 0.48 -$83.01 million ($1.44) -0.23

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Molecular Templates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oncolytics Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Templates. Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncolytics Biotech and Molecular Templates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Molecular Templates 1 0 1 0 2.00

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. Molecular Templates has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,061.62%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Oncolytics Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech beats Molecular Templates on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform. The company is developing MT-5111, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma patients; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients. Its pipeline of ETBs in development for other targets, including CTLA-4, TIGIT, TROP2, BCMA, SLAMF-7, and CD45. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

