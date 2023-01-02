Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $10,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,001,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $10,018,122.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,406,797.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,001,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,702. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

